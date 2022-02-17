Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

ETF Daily News Team

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.65 million and the lowest is $107.77 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $442.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $484.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.34 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of CGC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?