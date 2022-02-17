Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.65 million and the lowest is $107.77 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $442.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $484.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.34 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of CGC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com