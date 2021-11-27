Zacks Investment Research Lowers Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.21. Indivior has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

