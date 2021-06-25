Zoetis Inc (ZTS): Price Now Near $185.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZTS

Currently, ZTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (0.42%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZTS ranks 182nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ZTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZTS’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row ZTS has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ZTS’s price action over the past 90 days.