Zynga Inc (ZNGA): Price Down $-0.35 (-3.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ZNGA

At the time of this writing, ZNGA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. ZNGA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ZNGA ranks 210th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ZNGA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ZNGA’s price is down $-0.35 (-3.43%) from the day prior. ZNGA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on ZNGA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Zynga Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ZNGA: Daily RSI Analysis For ZNGA, its RSI is now at 0.

ZNGA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

